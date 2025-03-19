Albuquerque Community Safety marks 100,000 calls

Naomi Benavidez said she remembers the shift vividly. Responding to a call about a man threatening to jump off the Central Avenue bridge overlooking the Rio Grande.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Naomi Benavidez said she remembers the shift vividly. Responding to a call about a man threatening to jump off the Central Avenue bridge overlooking the Rio Grande.

“For me, I knew they were in crisis; I want them to know I am a person just as well as them,” said Benavidez, who is a Responder with ACS.

It took nearly 30 minutes to deescalate the situation until he finally came back over the bridge, and they were able to transport him to the hospital and get him the help he needed.

“At that time, the male stated that he did feel alone. I wanted to remind them we were there to support them, be an advocate and we would continue to advocate for them not only in the moment but after the fact as well,” she said.

ACS Deputy Director Walter Adams said around 7% of the calls into ACS deal with suicide ideation. They also respond to unsheltered people and hand out various resources to those in need.

“How do we get out there and help someone that is in crisis and potentially divert a situation and help that individual in time and connect them to the resources they need down the road,” said Walter Adams, the ACS Deputy Director of Field Operations.

He added, it’s because of hardworking responders that they just reached 100,000 calls for service.



“We would have never reached that 100,000 call for service if it wasn’t for our responders, day in and day out answering the call you know what I mean, going out into the community, wanting to help our community,” said the Deputy Director.