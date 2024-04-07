Albuquerque Convention Center hosts New Mexico Bully Expo

Bulldogs from all walks of life packed Albuquerque's Convention Center Saturday for the second-ever New Mexico Bully Expo.

Hundreds of vendors came out to the event and there were also custom lowriders on display, along with entertainment for the entire family.

It was the first time the USBR-sanctioned dog show made its way to the Duke City.

Humbull Life TV organized the event.