Albuquerque drivers frustrated with I-25 construction

Two weeks into the massive I-25 construction project and drivers in Albuquerque told KOB 4 they can't keep up.

Between the crews and the lane changes, the metro is seeing a lot of orange, and it’s going to be that way for a while.

Drivers KOB 4 spoke to are already fed up, calling the construction a nightmare, a disaster, and more.

“I actually drive all night with my job, so I’m in and out of that intersection daily, and it’s really bad for us, really inconvenient, dangerous,” said Robert Salazar, an Albuquerque driver. “Nightly, they move the barrels around, so it’s a different pattern every night, right? So you never know which way you’re gonna end up.”

Salazar says he understands the end goal, but the execution, not so much.

“They should plan it differently, something a little more convenient for local, something a little more convenient for travelers coming through our state and our city. Because they’re gonna come to here, get a bad vibe and be like ‘Oh, Albuquerque is orange barrel city,’” said Salazar.

Another driver, James, agrees. He just moved to the metro six months ago.

“I feel like there’s definitely better ways to manage the traffic going through there, because it’s pretty much two lanes blacked up, car bumpers to bumpers the whole day. And that’s not really cool,” said James.

He suggested doing one section at a time, instead of tackling things all at once, which is something another driver agrees with.

“I think if they would have done it piece by piece instead of just closing it all or whatever, the way they’re doing it,” said Rosemary Jaramillo, a Maverick gas station worker.

Jaramillo says she’s afraid they’ll cut down her hours at work because of the impact.

“It’s knocking down our business quite a bit, like more than half of what we used to get,” said Jaramillo.

The project is set to wrap up by April 2027. NMDOT says everything is on schedule right now.

A spokesperson with NMDOT is encouraging drivers to remember the bigger picture. Once construction is done, they say I-25 will be able to accommodate more drivers.

The loop ramp from Montgomery to southbound I-25 will officially close Sept. 3. It’ll be replaced by turn lanes.

A spokesperson with NMDOT sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“I-25 Improved is approaching its second full week of construction. The first week, crews shifted lanes of I-25 northbound to the inside lanes, and this week traffic shifted on southbound I-25 to the inside lanes. The loop ramp from Montgomery to southbound I-25 will be permanently closed in September. NMDOT thanks motorist for slowing down while traveling through the work zone and appreciates drivers’ patience while motorists get used to the new traffic configuration.

When complete, the project will improve safety and travel times for drivers now and in the future.”

