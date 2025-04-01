Albuquerque family displaced after fire destroys apartment

A family of four is without a home after a fire tore through their northwest Albuquerque apartment complex.

“It kind of feels like a fever dream it was so surreal like it’s not really happening,” Leonela Ochoa said.

Ochoa, her two sons ages 9 and 3, and 16-year-old sister all lived at the Puerta Del Sol Apartment Complex. After a year, it was just starting to feel like home.

“She had actually made a comment about how it was starting to feel like us and putting us together,” she said.

Theirs was one of eight units destroyed by the fire last week. It burned so fast firefighters had to attack it from the outside. The building could have collapsed.

A spokesperson for Albuquerque Fire Rescue said investigators can’t determine a cause because there was too much damage for them to dig around inside where the fire started.

“We’ve gotten a lot of clothes, toiletries, things like that that we can get started on again, but other than that there’s really nothing,” she said.

One thing did stay safe in the fire, though — their mom’s urn. They were reunited with her ashes last week. She died in January, leaving a huge hole in their lives.

“We can’t change what’s happening, we can only kind of accept it, take a deep breath, and start back up,” she said.

Ochoa said she’s grateful everyone was safe and she has hope. This year has already tested their strength in ways she didn’t imagine.

“The loss of my mom has been something so devastating that I know the apartment’s going to work out one way or another, and we’re going to be OK,” she said.

Ochoa said the owners of the apartment complex gave them a $5,000 credit and put them up in a new building they own. But they haven’t started moving in yet because they don’t have furniture.

If you want to donate to their GoFundMe, click here. If you have furniture to donate, you can reach out to Christine, their family friend, at (505)-620-8992.