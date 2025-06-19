Albuquerque Fire Rescue Station 11 burglarized

It's not common for firefighters to be the targets of crime, but it happened at Fire Station 11 earlier this week. It also happens to be the second-busiest fire station in the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s not common for firefighters to be the targets of crime, but it happened at Fire Station 11 earlier this week. It also happens to be the second-busiest fire station in the city.

“The part that is most frustrating with this is, this is one of our busiest houses and that crew from Station 11 they work hard every shift. The shift before, they ran 45 calls in 48 hours. This is a busy house, these crews work really hard to do the best they can to answer calls for service,” said Lt. Jason Fejer, the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Public Information Officer.

Those hardworking firefighters were in for a rude awakening Monday when they got back from training around 3 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, Dakota Askins, Robert Barragan, and Dora Payne broke into the station and stole several personal items.

“We were at the point that they had people’s keys, wallets, keys to the station. So you start getting to the point about ‘what do we do?’” said Fejer.

The three got away in a stolen truck that belonged to a firefighter. Police said they found Askins, the driver, in an AFR hat and stolen shoes.

All of them are charged with conspiracy and commercial burglary. Askins was also charged with having burglary tools in his backpack.

“This firehouse was built in the late 50s early 60s, trying to secure it from a break-in is probably something they never thought about. As we see more and more of these stations come online, we are putting more and more people in them, it does become a real concern,” said Lt. Fejer.

All three of them faced a judge on Wednesday, Barragan and Askins were released with conditions. Payne was also released with conditions for this case. However, she won’t be released until she clears up pending charges related to another case.