Albuquerque firefighters respond to two bosque fires Thursday

Albuquerque Fire Rescue has responded to two bosque fires Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue has responded to two bosque fires Thursday.

The first fire was reported at around 10:45 a.m. near the Central bridge, on the west side of the river. It was small – less than an acre. AFR crews got it under control in less than 30 minutes.

The second fire happened near Central and Tingley Beach Thursday afternoon and was less than an acre. Crews said the fire appeared to involve a large encampment that had multiple propane tanks. A small puppy was also rescued.

The cause of the fire either fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Fire conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend due to high winds.