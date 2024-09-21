Albuquerque Funny Fiesta continues this weekend

The Albuquerque Funny Fiesta is back for its fifth year, bringing even more jokes and joy to downtown Albuquerque.

KOB 4 sat down with the organizers as they celebrate a hilarious milestone.

“People are recognizing that this is a festival that’s growing in national prominence,” said Jeff Andersen, executive director of the Arts Hub.

With 80 comedians performing in 28 events across seven venues, the fifth annual Albuquerque Funny Fiesta is promising more laughs than ever.

“I think it’s the best year ever. We’re really concentrated here downtown,” said Andersen. “We have folks who are from other states, other parts of the nation, that are coming to Albuquerque for the very first time. That’s actually one of my favorite things about the festival. So get to introduce the nation to Albuquerque’s comedy scene.”

A comedy scene that’s getting bigger and better every year.

“It’s exploded in the most incredible way,” said Jeanette Cerami, a comedian.

“Oh, it’s amazing. I mean, I remember doing shows for one person five years ago, the scene was not what it was, you know, when I started,” said Jared Ostrom, a comedian.

“The comics are getting tighter and funnier, and we like to think that the Funny Fiesta is a nice little, little center of gravity to help the scene grow throughout the year,” Andersen said.

That growth is attracting bigger names like this year’s headliner, Laurie Kilmartin. But she’s not the reason why all the local comedians are eager to get on the Fiesta stage.

“People that are performing here, they’re doing it for the Albuquerque audiences. They’re doing it for their fellow companions,” said Cerami.

“From what we hear of other comedy scenes, it can kind of be cutthroat or like competition, but here everyone’s like, ‘No, go do it. Go have fun. You’re amazing,’” said Andersen.

An attitude that’s inspiring other comedy festivals across the country.

“There’s a comedy festival opening in New Orleans. We had a comic come the last couple of years, and he actually told us he’s modeling it after what we’re doing here in Albuquerque,” said Andersen.

The Funny Fiesta continues through this weekend and there are plenty of shows to check out. For more information, click here.