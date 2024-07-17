Albuquerque Housing Authority accepting pre-applications for housing

The applications are being accepted now through August 15.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Housing Authority is accepting pre-applications for Section 8 housing now through August 15.

Applicants are randomly selected to be screened for eligibility. You can apply online for free on the AHA website or call either: 505-764-3920 or 505-764-3953.

The AHA supports around 3,200 households in the Albuquerque metro with over $23 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.