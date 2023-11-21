Albuquerque IG report details where city allegedly misused public money

A new report by the Office of the Inspector General is breaking down concerns of city waste, fraud, and abuse. It's an independent branch of city government tasked with investigating alleged misconduct.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new report by the Office of the Inspector General is breaking down concerns of city waste, fraud, and abuse. It’s an independent branch of city government tasked with investigating alleged misconduct.

In 2023, the office issued 30 reports and identified nearly $600,000 of potential savings or waste.

The most recent example of alleged government waste is a book paid for with taxpayer money detailing the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Inspector General found the city wasted or misused about $97,000 in developing the book.

More than $200,000 was reportedly related to funds that were misused for a turf football field for the Duke City Gladiators.

“Unfortunately, I think the OIG was incredibly misinformed about some of the facts and circumstances around the indoor turf field,” said Dave Simon, the city’s Parks and Recreation director.

The annual OIG report found most of the complaints were related to non-compliance with laws and regulations. Of the 30 reports, more than half resulted in recommendations for corrective action. Four others provided opportunities for legislative action.

Now, it’s up to Albuquerque city councilors to give that report a thorough view and determine what it means for city government moving forward.

So how does this compare to last year? In 2023, there were fewer reports completed compared to 2022, but significantly more money on the line.

The report was sent to councilors in August but is on the city council agenda Monday evening for approval.