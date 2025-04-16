Albuquerque Isotopes honors Jackie Robinson during home game

On Tuesday, baseball clubs across the country are honoring the life and accomplishments of Jackie Robinson. That includes Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

In 1947, he became the first African American to play major league baseball in the modern era. But, his time with the Brooklyn Dodgers was just one of his many accomplishments.

He was the first African American named as vice president at a Fortune 500 Company, and was a key figure in the civil rights movement.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are dedicating their second home game of the season to him Tuesday night. They say they hope they can teach fans about more than just his baseball legacy.

“To endure what he endured and to do it with such class and dignity, it’s something that we need to keep telling that story for generations to come,” said John Traub, general manger of the Albuquerque Isotopes.