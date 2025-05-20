Albuquerque Isotopes infielder named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

After producing one of the most clutch series for a player in team history, Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Ryan Ritter has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After producing one of the most clutch series for a player in team history, Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Ryan Ritter has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week.

The news was announced Monday by Major League Baseball.

