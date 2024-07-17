Albuquerque ranked 20th most dangerous city in the world

Details affecting local, regional and national news events of the day are provided by the Eyewitness News 4 Team, as well as updates on weather and traffic.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque ranks as the 20th most dangerous city in the world according to the Crime Index.

There are only four U.S. cities that made the top 20. Albuquerque trails Memphis, Baltimore, and Detroit.

The Crime Index is based on answers to a survey about general feelings of safety. Residents and visitors take part in that survey.

South Africa has the top two most dangerous cities: Caracas, Venezuela is the third most dangerous. Albuquerque came in at number 20.

