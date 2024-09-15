Albuquerque man accused of leading police on wild chase appears in court

An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he led them on a wild chase and then hit a dog on purpose.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he led them on a wild chase and then hit a dog on purpose.

Albert Gomez made his first appearance in court Saturday.

Police say Gomez drove recklessly on a motorcycle through northwest Albuquerque. At one point, officers say he purposely hit a dog that ran out in the street. The chase ended when Gomez rammed into a police vehicle.

APD says Gomez has a history of driving recklessly and taunting police officers. He had seven warrants out at the time of his arrest.

Gomez is facing multiple charges including DWI, fleeing law enforcement, and various other traffic violations.

He will have his pretrial detention hearing in district court later this week.