Albuquerque man arrested in connection with child’s drug death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man is behind bars, now facing charges for his one-year-old child’s death.

Agents with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office arrested Thomas Soto at a gas station Monday in northeast Albuquerque.

Back in February, Albuquerque police officers found a one-year-old child dead while responding to the Arroyo Vista Apartments, near Montgomery and I-25. According to the district attorney’s office, Soto had already ran away when police arrived.

Later on, authorities say they found Soto’s two other children tested positive for fentanyl and meth after conducting a hair follicle drug test on them. An autopsy also reportedly revealed the one-year-child died due to what the DA’s office described as “the toxic effects of fentanyl and meth.”

Soto faces a first-degree felony charge of reckless child abuse, resulting in death. He also faces two counts of third-degree felony child abuse. The court scheduled his first appearance for Friday.