Albuquerque man charged with making false bomb threat at Starbucks
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is behind bars Monday after police say he threatened employees at a local Starbucks.
Police say 51-year-old Kristen Haga didn’t like the way he was treated at the coffee shop at I-40 and San Mateo over the weekend.
So, he reportedly put a package on the pick-up window, claiming it was a bomb. That turned out not to be true.
Police arrested Haga, and he’s been charged with making a bomb threat.