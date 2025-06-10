Albuquerque man charged with making false bomb threat at Starbucks

An Albuquerque man is behind bars Monday after police say he threatened employees at a local Starbucks.

Police say 51-year-old Kristen Haga didn’t like the way he was treated at the coffee shop at I-40 and San Mateo over the weekend.

So, he reportedly put a package on the pick-up window, claiming it was a bomb. That turned out not to be true.

Police arrested Haga, and he’s been charged with making a bomb threat.