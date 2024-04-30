Albuquerque man records himself punching elderly man, uploads attack online

A brazen, seemingly unprovoked attack was not only uploaded to social media, but it was posted by the alleged attacker.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A brazen, seemingly unprovoked attack was not only uploaded to social media, but it was posted by the alleged attacker.

The Facebook post was removed, but not before hundreds of New Mexicans saw it, including Bernalillo County deputies.

The alleged attacker apparently punched an elderly man in the face for no reason, and those who know him worry his violence will continue to escalate.

The suspect is Armando Gandara III. KOB 4 spoke to a woman who works with him, and she says based on her experiences and that video, he is absolutely a danger to the community.

“I was in complete shock. I was blown away. I was thinking, I already knew this man was dangerous, and now this just cements that fear that he is this dangerous, if he’s willing to do that to a random stranger? What’s he gonna do to people he knows and people he has a problem with?” said Amanda Kimbrel.

Kimbrel has been worried about Gandara for a while.

Just recently, the Albuquerque man went live on Facebook and posted a video of him punching what appears to be an elderly man, completely unprovoked.

Kimbrel works with Gandara at UPS.

“When I go to work every morning, I am, my anxiety level is through the roof because I don’t know what he’s going to do. No precautions have been taken to secure my safety or my co-workers. I go to work every day wondering, ‘Am I going to die today?’ And I know that sounds dramatic, but it’s truly not because he is completely unhinged,” said Kimbrel.

She filed a restraining order against him back in January, something Kimbrel says he’s violated more than once.

“He violated it I think a total of seven times now, maybe six. He stole one of his friends phones, reached out to me, pretending to be the other friend. He violates it at work. He’s supposed to, you know, stay within 100 yards of me. He comes right next to me,” Kimbrel said.

Bernalillo County deputies say they’re aware of the video but can’t do anything until the victim comes forward to press charges.

Kimbrel hopes that happens so Gandara can be stopped.

“People need to stand up to people like this, and stop taking it. So whoever that older gentleman was that he, you know, sucker punched like that. I hope he comes forward,” said Kimbrel.

Kimbrel plans on taking Gandara to court for violating the restraining order.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office sent the following statement to KOB 4:

“The victim in this case has not come forward and we do not have a confirmed identity of the victim. Without a statement and report made by the victim this case cannot move forward. We urge the victim in the video to come forward and speak with a deputy to ensure we can move forward with appropriate charges in the pursuit of justice.”

