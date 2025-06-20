Albuquerque man talks about how Medical Respite program at Gateway has helped him

The Medical Respite program at the Gateway Center on Gibson aims to help those in need and get them housed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Access to medical care and treatment can be a financial strain on anyone, especially if you’re also struggling with homelessness. The Medical Respite program at the Gateway Center on Gibson aims to help those in need and get them housed.

“If you didn’t have a good place to live or in some cases even living on the street, and you had a medical issue, where do you go after?” said Mayor Tim Keller.

For employees at the Gateway Center, it’s people like James who make their work worthwhile.

“This has been eight years in the making, and so I sort of came in at the end of that, but it has been a wonderful experience to see James, and people like James get the help that they need, and be able to be a small part of that has been amazing,” said Kate Morton the chief clinical officer.

James was living on and off the streets when he noticed some leg pain. He ended up getting a bad infection and needed extensive medical care.

“Our medications are right there at hand. Everything that we need. We are fed, we can get clean, you know, we are taken to our hospital appointments, doctors’ appointments. It has just been fantastic,” said James who is in the Medical Respite program.

Aside from the medical care, the ultimate goal is stable housing. After a few months at the Gateway, they will help him transition out of the program and into permanent housing.

“Being on the streets, you know, living on the streets it’s a crying shame that we have to do that here in America, but this not only helps get a hand up, but I can’t imagine this happening anywhere else in my life. It wouldn’t be possible,” said James.

The Medical Respite program is currently in a five-year pilot phase, they are serving 20 patients and are working to get more.