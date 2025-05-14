14-year-old boy convicted of 2023 murder

It took a jury less than two hours to convict a 14-year-old boy of murder Wednesday.

Police say in 2023, somebody stole Sydney Wilson’s car. She tracked it to a gas station on Coors and Central, and found a group of teens in the car.

Marcos Barela got out and shot and killed Wilson. Because of his age, he will probably be sent to a juvenile facility until he’s 21.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement Wednesday:

“This was an absolute senseless tragedy, with the culprit being a juvenile with a gun. It ruined so many lives. This crime should never have happened. We hope today’s verdict brings Sydney’s family some sense of justice.”

