AFA holds conference to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) held a conference in Albuquerque to provide information and resources to those affected by Alzheimer’s.

The main goal of the conference was to emphasize that help is available whether you’re a patient, a caregiver, or a family member of someone diagnosed.

Attendees were able to learn about the latest treatments, medications, long-term care planning, and ongoing studies.

In New Mexico alone, an estimated 46,000 people live with Alzheimer’s, part of the roughly 7 million Americans nationwide battling the disease.

Charles Fuschillo, CEO of the AFA, underscored the importance of a caregiving team.

“Once the disease walks into your life, whether it is you, a caregiver, or someone you are caring for, life is never the same,” Fuschillo said. “What we want to make sure is you don’t go on this journey alone.”

One attendee, Billye Coey, shared her personal experience after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s three years ago.

“I wanted to come find out more about what is ahead for me, what resources are available,” Coey said.

Vida King, another attendee, described the pain of seeing her parents lose their memories to the illness.

“It’s awful, for them to not know you,” she said, expressing her fears about the future. “Every time you can’t remember, you think, ‘Is it getting me?'”

Alzheimer’s disease was recently brought into the national spotlight after the death of actor Gene Hackman. The New Mexico Medical Investigator, Dr. Healther Jarrell, said that after Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa-Hackman, passed away, the actor, who was in an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s, likely survived alone in severe cognitive decline for a week before his death.

This case has prompted renewed conversations about the importance of caregiving teams.

“If you are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease, you have to develop a caregiving team. You can’t go on this journey alone,” Fuschillo emphasized.

As part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and improve care options, the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department recently launched the “Take Action. Talk” campaign. The initiative aims to educate the public about the disease’s warning signs, treatments, and available services.

For those battling Alzheimer’s or caring for loved ones, asking for support is crucial.

“If you are alone, reach out,” said Coey. “You can get the support you need.”

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, two medications were recently approved by the Food and Drug Association that can slow the progression of the disease.

For more information and help available, visit the AFA website and https://alzfdn.org/.