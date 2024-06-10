AFR: 1 person dead after being swept away by fast moving water

In far southeast Albuquerque, 12 units are responding to a water rescue.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to reports of multiple people in the water around 3 p.m Sunday. One person died in fast moving water, and first responders rescued two others at different locations.

22 AFR units responded to their designated arroyo system locations after 911 calls reported two people in the water near Rachel and Tramway — also known as the Box Diversion Channel.

Shortly after, another call came in about a third victim who was stuck on top of a barricade in the middle of the arroyo at Wyoming.

In the end, one person died at the Box Diversion Channel. The third victim at Wyoming was rescued by firefighters.

AFR is reminding everyone a storm might appear small and far away, but the arroyos can fill quickly, and move the water even quicker.