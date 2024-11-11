AFR: 12 cats rescued from house fire in NE Albuquerque

Investigators are looking into how a fire started at an Albuquerque home with more than a dozen cats inside.

The fire happened at a home on San Jacinto Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday. That’s about a block from Manzano High School.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, but there’s extensive damage.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says there were no injures to any people, but firefighters found many cats inside the home.

12 of them got treatment and survived, but they couldn’t save the others.

AFR is calling the fire an accident.