Air Quality Board to take center stage at Albuquerque city council meeting

The battle over air quality regulations in Albuquerque and the greater metropolitan area is set to continue Monday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What’s next for the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board? City councilors are meeting Monday evening to figure that out.

They’re expected to take up two vetoes from Mayor Tim Keller. In early November, a heated city council meeting ended with major changes to the Air Quality Control Board.

The Albuquerque City Council passed two bills – one that would pause the board’s ability to pass new regulations, and another that would rework who gets a seat at the table. Shortly after that passage, Keller vetoed both of those bills.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Control Board is beginning the rule-making process for a new proposed regulation that aims to block new industrial developments from setting up shop in heavily polluted areas, which could result in denials of air quality permits.

“Albuquerque and Bernalillo County have an air quality problem,” said Marla Painter, president of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association – the group petitioning for the new regulation. “It’s very, relatively small areas of the county where there’s an overdevelopment of industrial use within a neighborhood within a residential neighborhood.”

The mayor’s veto allows the board to continue its work, for now. The rule-making process will run through the week.

Both those bills originally passed the city council with five votes. Six councilors will have to vote to override the mayor’s vetoes.

The council will also discuss efforts to create a working group for the Air Quality Control Board moving forward.