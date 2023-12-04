Air Quality Board to take center stage at Albuquerque city council meeting

Albuquerque city councilors are set to take on the embattled Air Quality Control Board with several agenda items Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The battle over air quality regulations in Albuquerque and the greater metropolitan area is set to continue Monday night.

City councilors are set to address Mayor Tim Keller’s two vetoes on the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board.

Mayor Keller vetoed a bill to completely rework the board. He also vetoed a bill that put a moratorium on the current board passing new regulations.

Councilor Dan Lewis put each bill forth. Each bill passed on a 5-4 vote.

To overturn the mayor’s veto, six councilors will need to vote for it.

A focal point is what constitutes an “overburdened community” in a set of proposed regulations. Members of the Mountain View neighborhood proposed the regulations. The neighborhood is in the South Valley just east of the river, not far from several industrial members.

Neighborhood officials say the new rules would block new industrial developments from opening near communities already suffering from pollution, like theirs.

The regulations, if approved, would require the city’s Environmental Health Department to deny air quality permits.

“We’re putting a major new jobs potential in the city at incredible risk with them not being able to follow through and build and do what they need to do to be able to create those jobs,” Councilor Lewis said.

Mayor Keller said, in part, “we should not deter the board’s rule-making authority before they have the chance to perform their duties.”

Councilors are also eyeing additional changes to the board. They’ll also address a pair of resolutions to establish a working group. They say it will improve the operation of the board.