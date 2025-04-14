Albuquerque man arrested for arson attacks on GOP headquarters, Tesla dealership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man has been federally charged in connection to two arson attacks on the state’s Republican Party headquarters and a Tesla dealership Monday.

Investigators say 40-year-old Jamison Wagner has been charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

This all started with an arson attack on Feb. 9 at the Tesla Albuquerque showroom. A Cybertruck had a swastika spray-painted on it. There was also a vehicle set on fire. The building also appeared to have graffiti on it, but it was covered up.

Then, on March 30, an early morning fire damaged the entryway to the Republican Party of New Mexico’s headquarters in Albuquerque. Police believed it was an arson attack.

Investigators used surveillance footage from nearby businesses, and determined Wagner as a person of interest for both crime scenes. When agents executed a search warrant on April 12 they found evidence linking him to both arson attacks:

A white cardboard box containing eight assembled suspected incendiary devices.

Blue Styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire.

Materials for manufacturing additional incendiary devices and ignitable liquids, consistent with the gasoline used at both fire scenes.

A jar with a green gingham-style lid similar to one found at the RPNM fire scene, along with several jars marked with handwritten capital letters “I” or “H,” similar to markings seen on lids recovered from both arson sites.

Black and red spray paint matching the graffiti used at both crime scenes.

A stencil bearing the phrase “ICE=KKK” consistent with graffiti found at the RPNM fire scene

“The charges today demonstrate that there is no place in our society for politically or ideologically motivated acts of violence and extremism,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Holland S. Kastrin. “We are grateful for the tireless and exceptional work of our law enforcement partners to identify the alleged perpetrator of these unacceptable criminal acts and commit to prosecuting this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

If convicted, Wagner faces between five and 20 years in prison.