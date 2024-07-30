Albuquerque police: Alleged shoplifter also arrested for murder

The 26-year-old suspect was allegedly found with a gun on him and then police discovered much more.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a shoplifting suspect who they say turned out to have an arrest warrant for murder.

Officers responded Monday to a reported shoplifting at the Walmart near Wyoming and Academy in Albuquerque. They identified the suspect as Jamil Lewis and allegedly found a firearm on him.

Lewis is accused of shooting two brothers, killing one of them, during a confrontation over money. Police say it happened June 8 in the area of Cochiti and Indiana.

Detectives reportedly obtained a warrant for Lewis’ arrest July 19 and were actively searching for him.