Albuquerque police arrests 19-year-old murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect for a homicide in downtown Albuquerque Friday afternoon.

Officers believe Alex Trujillo shot and killed Kevin Moore near Coal and Broadway. Moore was reportedly helping his nephew with a slashed tire. Trujillo was there too as a friend of the nephew.

Witnesses told police Trujillo smashed a window of the person’s car they thought slashed the tire. When Moore told Trujillo to stop, he reportedly shot and killed Moore. Trujillo later turned himself in.

Police arrested the teen last year for firing a shot in the air during a fight.

