Albuquerque police makes huge drug bust after kidnapping call

Albuquerque police made a huge drug bust while responding to a kidnapping call.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police made a huge drug bust while responding to a kidnapping call.

APD says on April 29, officers were sent to Yale and Lead after reports that a woman was on the hood of a car when the driver took off.

Police say David Cervantes was behind the wheel. Officers were able to catch up to him after he crashed his car.

They reportedly found 120,000 fentanyl pills, over 300 bottles of Xanax and oxycodone, cocaine, and an AR style gun in his vehicle.

He’s now facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and drug trafficking.