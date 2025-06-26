U.S. Marshals arrest wanted Albuquerque teacher in Idaho

The U.S. Marshals arrested the Albuquerque teacher accused of sexually abusing at least one of his students in his classroom.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The U.S. Marshals arrested the Albuquerque teacher accused of sexually abusing at least one of his students in his classroom.

Albuquerque police say Marshals arrested 66-year-old Kelly McEachran in Idaho. APD’s Crime Against Children Unit issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this week.

Police say, back in April, an 11-year-old student told her parents, McEachran — a teacher at Hope Christian Elementary School — inappropriately touched her. She claimed it happened multiple times at McEachran’s desk when she went up to ask him questions.

Police say the school has been cooperating with the investigation and immediately placed him on administrative leave once they learned of these accusations.

Police also say since the news hit, another victim — a former student of McEachran’s — has come forward and other former students have also contacted police, stating they know of other potential victims.

Police are encouraging anyone who may be a victim to contact Detective Amanda Reichers at 505-924-6032. Victim advocates and resources will be available to any and all victims who come forward.

MORE: Hope Christian Elementary School teacher charged with sexually abusing one of his students

