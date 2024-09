ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the southeast part of the city.

Police say officers were called out shortly before midnight Friday to 1403 High Street SE. They say the victim left the area and was later found in a residence in critical condition.

APD says the victim died from their injuries.

