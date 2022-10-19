APD: Motorcyclist dies after crash in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police say a motorcycle crashed with another vehicle around 7 a.m. Wednesday, near the area of 2nd St. NW and San Lorenzo Ave. NW.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries due to the crash.

Northbound 2nd Street is shut down at San Lorenzo and citizens are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.