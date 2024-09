ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a person was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.

APD detectives believe the shooing happened in the area of Fourth St. and Candelaria Road NW.

Police say the victim is alive and in critical condition.

