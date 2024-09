ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in northwest Albuquerque Sunday.

Albuquerque police say officers were called out to a shooting near a Big 5 Sporting Goods at 3140 Coors Blvd.

Police say officers found one person dead on scene. Another person was taken into custody.

