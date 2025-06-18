APD reaches out to Spanish-speaking community

There's a barrier between many people in Albuquerque and our police department. For many, it goes beyond just a simple language barrier.

There is a lot of confusion concerning how local police fit into the recent deportation initiatives. On Tuesday night, Albuquerque city and police leaders tried to clear the air.

During the Spanish language town hall meeting, APD wanted to make sure people our Spanish-speaking community know they can still reach out to them for help. APD officers, along with APD Chief Harold Medina and Mayor Tim Keller, answered many questions.

They went over what is true and what is not about immigration enforcement, crime prevention and how to report crimes. Because of the national immigration crackdown, police say there are people who are afraid to call for help due to their legal status.

“We do not enforce immigration laws or policies in Albuquerque,” said Keller.

Tuesday night’s town hall was highly requested and hosted to help educate people on how APD works to ease the mind of those who are afraid.

“We’ve never done any Spanish language town hall, and so that’s why this one is so important. We had a lot of requests for that, and we just decided to have everyone from APD to the different groups who work with the immigrant community all in one place to answer people’s questions,” said Keller.

Chief Medina says his goal was to come away from tonight’s conversations knowing people feel safe and comfortable calling 911. That’s because it’s not just criminal activity that should be reported. Sometimes it’s a non-emergency situation that needs to be called in.

“Sometimes it’s just families that are looking for help for a loved one who has mental health issues or substance abuse issues. We want them to continue to ask us for help, so we can help their loved ones because it’s the right thing to do, and we don’t want them to have a fear of being deported for doing so,” said Medina.

There were some resource tables set up at the meeting for people to make connections.

Chief Medina also said they hope to continue hosting these Spanish language town halls in an effort to be transparent with the community.