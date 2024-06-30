APD: Road rage suspect charged with homicide

Albuquerque police charged a man following a deadly road rage incident last month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police charged a man following a deadly road rage incident last month.

Police say Jon Marquez allegedly shot and killed Timothy Ruffin in northeast Albuquerque. According to police, the two men were fighting on the road when witnesses heard a loud pop.

Police say the suspect allegedly took off in the victim’s black van. Investigators were able to connect the bullets and the vehicle to Marquez.

The suspect is currently in jail in Tucson for an unrelated crime, but APD detectives say they will work with Arizona law enforcement to have him transported to Albuquerque.

Marquez is facing carjacking and murder charges.