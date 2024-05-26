BCSO searches for murder suspect who escaped Youth Services Center

Authorities say they're looking for 19-year-old Josef Toney, who escaped from the Youth Services Center Saturday afternoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped detainee.

Toney was detained on multiple serious charges, including two counts of murder.

If you have any information, call 911 right away.