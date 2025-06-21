Beauty camp teaches girls creativity and self-love

You've heard the saying, "don't judge a book by its cover." Well, what about a beauty summer camp?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You’ve heard the saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover.” Well, what about a beauty summer camp?

Hands covered in paint and swatches on paper, you might think those are the scenes from your average summer art camp. But things aren’t what they seem.

“They’re going to leave this camp with more empowerment for themselves,” Danielle Bridges said.

At the Bridging Beauty Makeup Camp, girls had the opportunity to not only learn and create something beautiful, but also realize the beauty within themselves.

“I want these girls to really feel so much pride about themselves and their skin that they’re in,” Bridges said.

Danielle Bridges is the founder of the camp, who explained it’s more than just putting on makeup and learning a new hairdo.

“The biggest part about any kind of art is inclusivity and celebration of diversity. As a makeup artist, it’s really important to me that all makeup artists be able to color match and to serve all parts of the community,” she said.

The skills they learn here can be used in the real world.

“Color theory applies to hair, set, deck, anything you want to do. There’s so many opportunities,” Bridges continued. “I work in film and television. I’ve done New York Fashion Week, I teach. I’ve done it all, and so when I had someone, when I was younger, really believe in me and give me the tools. I was able to succeed.”

And thanks to the camp, the students feel like they can succeed.

“I want to be a makeup artist. So it was a great opportunity to take, and I wasn’t gonna miss it,” Senior Shevita Shorter said. “I want to do movies. So maybe people’s weddings, birthdays, like, somebody just want to photo shoot, baby, I got you, let me do your hair, like, anything.”

Some students aren’t looking to get into the industry but wanted to learn nonetheless.

“I just really wanted to get the hang of makeup, color theory, which I’ve been trying to learn for years, just never really clicked,” Manzano High School Junior, Frances Emma-Asonye said.

Even if it takes a couple tries.

“I have made two or three other girls skin colors. Mine’s just, I haven’t gotten there yet, figuring it out,” Emma-Asonye said.

The camp is open to girls in grades sixth through twelfth, so even the youngest attendees are welcome to step into the world of hair and makeup.

“We learned a lot about makeup and how to prep your makeup and stay clean and healthy for when you’re doing somebody else’s makeup,” Sandia Prep seventh grader Averie Becknell said.

But even if the girls only walked away with one thing, Bridges hopes it’s the following.

“We have a voice. We matter, and these are the next artists. You see them, book them, hire them,” she said.

Around 25 girls were able to attend the weeklong free camp. But Bridges says there was a waitlist for the camp, so she’s planning on bringing it back.