Bosque Farms homeowner recalls moments before Rio Grande Fire

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. – We are getting an up-close look at the damage left behind after a destructive fire in Bosque Farms Thursday.

The New Mexico Forestry Division now says about 60 acres burned, fueled by the high winds and dry conditions.

While we are still in a red flag warning for Friday, firefighters continue to put out hot spots to keep it from spreading further.

KOB 4 spoke with some of the people there who did all they could to try and save their homes.

“Fear, terror. It was coming right at us,” said Carla DeVaney, a Bosque Farms homeowner.

DeVaney says she was home alone when she saw the smoke and then flames outside her home in Bosque Farms. She managed to take photos in the chaos.

Zach Rael: “All of this…”

DeVaney: “Was green. All of it was green. Live trees at 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.”

After warning her neighbors, DeVaney says she jumped into action.

Zach: “You grabbed this hose. You were fighting the fire yourself?”

DeVaney: “Yeah, nobody was here. I had to do something.”

DeVaney and her husband own a construction company. While firefighters were doing their best to contain the fire in the bosque, the couple used their water tanker trucks to keep the flames from their home.

While her home was spared from major damage, at least three of her neighbor’s homes burned, at least two are a total loss.

The New Mexico Forestry Division says Thursday’s wind spread the fire quickly.

“The wind can carry tiny little embers that get kicked up. Even if the area is already burned over, there could still be enough heat in there to kick something up and travels to whichever way the wind is blowing,” said George Ducker with the New Mexico Forestry Division.

Departments from all around the state responded to what is now being called the Rio Grande Fire. Others who live in Bosque Farms were also quick to do what they could.

“It doesn’t change what happened, but the support system made it amazing,” said DeVaney.

But with more wind expected into the evening:

“We aren’t leaving. We will be here through the night, again,” DeVaney said.

DeVaney said she did lose a few chickens because of all the smoke.

The Forestry Division says the fire is about 10% contained and the cause is still under investigation.