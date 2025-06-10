Calls to renew RECA arise a year after expiration and with Trump spending bill

A year after it expired, lawmakers and advocates are renewing their fight to bring back compensation for people sickened by radiation exposure.

Advocates of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act gathered Tuesday with lawmakers to get compensation for uranium mine workers and downwinders into President Donald Trump’s spending bill.

Congress renewed RECA multiple times after President George H.W. Bush signed it into law in 1990. The U.S. Senate voted 69-30 last year to extend it and expand it to include downwinders in New Mexico, people who worked in the state’s uranium mines after 1972 and their families.

Once it arrived in the U.S. House, it came to a halt after Speaker Mike Johnson expressed concern with the cost and never brought it to a vote. That caused RECA to expire.

Recently, the House passed a major spending bill dubbed by President Trump as his “big, beautiful bill” of budget cuts and savings. However, an analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will add $2.4 trillion to the national deficit.

“For Republicans to claim fiscal responsibility, it’s hard for me to fathom that… During the conversations with the passing of the radiation exposure compensation act with advocates, we put ideas on the table to address all questions that were posed by House Republicans at the time,” Democratic New Mexico U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan said.

Cost isn’t the only thing lawmakers are pointing out about RECA. On the campaign trail, Trump touted energy independence under his administration. Part of that means the possibility of reopening mines to increase uranium production in the U.S., including in New Mexico – and Utah where the U.S. Department of Interior greenlit production to begin again at a mine.

A member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Democratic New Mexico U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich believes RECA can help the president hit that goal.

“You can’t expect communities to embrace new mining if you haven’t fixed the problems you created 50, 60 years ago. I don’t think that’s an argument against RECA, I think it’s an argument for RECA,” Sen. Heinrich said.

Democratic New Mexico U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez said Tuesday that House Republicans have expressed support to her personally. In fact, she says RECA would pass if they went public with their support. When the spending bill comes back to the House, the congresswoman plans to introduce legislation that would attach RECA to the bill.

Advocate Tina Cordova, who comes from a family sickened for generations by radiation exposure, hopes lawmakers will see what she describes as the bigger picture.

“Our government has never put a line item in their military budget or the nuclear budget that addresses the harm to American citizens of the Untied States. Other governments have addressed that harm and our government has not. And that is absolutely unacceptable. We don’t elect people to go to Congress and look the other way from American citizens… we elect them to represent our interests,” Cordova said.

