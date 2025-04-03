Christina Kent Early Childhood Center breaks ground on massive expansion project

Ask any mom or dad, and they'll tell you it's not always easy finding child care in Albuquerque, especially for the really young kiddos.

Now, a massive expansion project at the Christina Kent Early Childhood Center at Second and Coal will hopefully make things a little easier.

Construction crews are transforming an old building across the street into new classrooms and nurseries, allowing the downtown daycare to double its capacity, and welcome infants for the first time since the 1930s.

“With this new space, we will expand our reach, support our educators, and strengthen the foundation we provide to our youngest learners,” said Kim Legant, board president of the Christina Kent Early Childhood Center.

The million-dollar project is expected to be completed by the end of August, and construction crews are reportedly two weeks ahead of schedule.

There’s a major push on the state level to expand childcare resources like this one to working New Mexican families. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told state lawmakers she wants New Mexico to be the first state to offer universal free child care.

While we’re not there yet, Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky says the Legislature’s extra $105 million investment in childcare this year is a big step forward. It’s allowing the state to offer universal pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds.

“We are leading the nation in early childhood because of these incredible, visionary leaders who are strategic and know that if you don’t support families who need to go to work or get an education, your economy is not going to thrive. Your children aren’t going to be ready for school, and they’re not going to thrive, and we want all of our families in New Mexico and young children to be thriving,” said Groginksy.

Groginsky told KOB 4 the Legislature’s recent investment will allow the state to help another 6,000 families with childcare needs.