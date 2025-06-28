City of Albuquerque implements new rules for fiber optic construction

The City of Albuquerque is implementing new final construction rules for fiber installation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is implementing new final construction rules for fiber installation.

The city says it involves more safety and accountability. Including how they manage construction in neighborhoods and ensure they are doing it in a safe, cleaner, and more organized manner.

KOB 4 spoke to several Albuquerque residents who say they have seen damaged cars, torn-up infrastructure, and broken gas and water lines, all from fiber optics construction.

Dan Mayfield, a spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque, says after hearing from the public, they issued new, final rules to help prevent that.

“We understood that people wanted more notice for one, they wanted a helpline for two, and they wanted to have a clear understanding of who was actually doing the work in their front yard. So we’re asking that the companies put up signs now on their trucks,” said Mayfield.

The rules also include strict deadlines to resolve complaints and stronger enforcement actions.

Mayor Tim Keller says moving forward, those consequences will look different.

“I’ve asked the planning department to oversee this process. Basically, the way it works is we won’t issue construction permits for them in the future if they don’t fix their problems now. So we have a strong stick that they care a lot about, and the planning department is in charge of it, and they’re ready to enforce that rule,” said Keller.

That includes a $500 fine a day per violation.

“We said if you can’t keep your word if we can’t trust you with your word, then we’re going to literally write it into law. And that’s what we spent the last two months doing through regulation,” Keller said.

One of the companies to receive complaints is Ezee Fiber. In a statement, the company spokesperson said they are beginning to study the new rules:

“We will continue to work closely and cooperatively with City officials on their plan to modernize fiber internet infrastructure so New Mexicans have access to this state-of-the-art technology as soon as practical.”

Along with the new city rules, there is also an effort by the Albuquerque City Council to combat problems the fiber optic companies have caused.

A moratorium on new fiber internet installation permits passed the city council in May. Starting Sept. 1, the city will not be accepting fiber installation permits unless city councilors approve a plan to improve the installation process.