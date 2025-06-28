Cleveland HS baseball player named New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year

New Mexico, we have another rising baseball star. His name is Anthony Del Angel, and he's a junior at Cleveland High School.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – New Mexico, we have another rising baseball star. His name is Anthony Del Angel, and he’s a junior at Cleveland High School.

People across the country have taken notice of Anthony, from college scouts to the pros. Just recently, he was named the New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year.

“I woke up in the morning and a little bit later I looked at my phone and I got a text message saying, ‘Congratulations on Gatorade Player of the Year,'” said Anthony. “I’m honored to have this award, and it’s God’s plan. Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

The award is well deserved after a standout season with the Cleveland Storm. Anthony hit .534 from the plate, had 28 RBI, 17 extra-base hits and 7 home runs. He also went 13 for 13 on stole base attempts.

The 6’4″ utility player fell in love with baseball at the age of 3. Then his passion grew when he joined a travel team at the age of 6 and played ball across the country.

“It was funny. He almost got cut from his first travel ball team because he was too young, and he was the last one to make it. It’s funny because here we are today,” said Tony Del Angel, Anthony’s dad.

From barely making the cut to being recognized on the national level, his parents, Tony and Brittney, are extremely proud.

“I kind of was walking down the hallway, and he was coming the other way, and he just has this childish grin on his face and kind of pumped his fist,” said Brittney.

“He sent me a text message at like 6 o’clock in the morning, and he was really excited. I just told him I was proud of him and I love him,” Tony said.

As the No. 13 ranked player in the country, Anthony has already committed to playing baseball at the University of Oklahoma. He says it just felt like home.

“The coaches advice and just the way they try to make me better when I go there. The way they approach the game and their mentality on how to play,” Anthony said about what he loves most about the Oklahoma Sooners.

However, there have been recent rumbling about whether Anthony will go play college ball, or if he will opt to go pro straight out of high school as the major leagues have taken an interest in him.

“There’s been a lot of talk and people coming in town and watching him and texting him and emailing him about interviews and things like that. It’s surreal,” said Tony.

Though life is pitching numerous opportunities his way, Anthony is keeping his eye on the ball and staying grounded going into his senior year.

“I just wanna be remembered as a person who brought his teammates up and worked hard. After every game, I played as hard as I could,” Anthony said.

His parents say that it’s not just his bat that hits home runs, but his character does too.

“He’s never satisfied,” said Tony. “He’s always looking to improve. So I think what I’m most proud about him is his humility.”

“I’m most proud of how excited he is for everyone else. Just how pumped he is to watch his teammates do well and excel,” said Brittney.

Anthony told us he is currently weighing all of his options between playing college ball or going pro. He says his top priority is playing to the best of his ability his senior year and that decision will be made when the right time comes.