Community gathers to honor fallen APD officer Bianca Quintana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of people gathered at Tom Tenorio Park Sunday evening to honor the life of Albuquerque Police Officer Bianca Quintana.

Quintana was killed early Wednesday morning after police believe a driver hit her and drove off.

People KOB 4 spoke to say Quintana was always positive, and the life of the party. Her children say she was the best mom in the world.

“This one gave everybody the chance to schedule and get out here, plan for it. Again, it just shows the number of people she touched. There’s family, friends, co-workers, APD officers. It just shows how big of a stretch and how many people she touched,” said David Quintana, Bianca’s husband.

Quintana is survived by her husband and two sons. If you want to help them during this difficult time, they have set up a GoFundMe account.

Police are still searching for the person they believe killed Quintana. Bernalillo County deputies believe a Volkswagen vehicle was involved in the crash. It’s still unclear what make or model it was.

Police are asking anyone in the area with video footage from Coors Boulevard, south of Rio Bravo, to review their surveillance systems and report any findings that may aid this investigation.