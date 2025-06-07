Community rallies behind Albuquerque man facing deportation

Dozens of people waited outside as an Albuquerque man walked into the ICE facility, not knowing if he was going to come back out.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens of people waited and protested to support an Albuquerque man as he entered the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility for a regular check-in, but didn’t know if he was going to walk back out.

Antonio Rios was released, but his future in the U.S. is still uncertain. What was supposed to be a regular check-in with ICE in September got moved up to Friday morning. A move his attorneys believe would have him deported.

Rios came into the United States in 2006 illegally, after he had already been previously deported. He was told his daughters were living on the streets with their mother, who had been battling with addiction. He later got custody.

In 2016, he came across ICE and was facing deportation, but argued he had a strong reason to stay in the U.S.. So, he filed for a stay of removal and had to check in with ICE every year.

Rebecca Kitson, an immigration attorney, says this time during his check-in, the situation is different.

“It’s hard to say exactly, you know, what has changed here, other than the generalized enforcement environment and the push towards quotas and greater numbers of removals in the United States due to the administration’s push for higher levels of immigration enforcement,” said Kitson.

Rios says, although they let him go, he wishes he was in a different situation.

“I feel a little helpless. They don’t have a decision yet. But yeah, I do feel helpless because it’s not fair, I’m not a criminal. I’ve been waiting after working here for 20 years, I wish I could come out through the doors, not come out being chained for my county. Or I wish I had a chance because my family is from here,” said Rios.

Right now, he is in the process of getting a T visa that will pardon him from his previous deportations. If successful, he says he plans to do what he needs to do to become a U.S. citizen and stay with his family.

“I will continue to fight, wherever I am. Here or in Mexico, for my daughters, I will always be there. In Mexico or this country, we will be together,” said Rios.

The decision to deport Rios has not been made, but could come anytime between now and September. For now, he has to wear an ankle monitor.

Dozens of people waited outside as an Albuquerque man walked into an ICE facility, not knowing if he was going to come back out.