Crews battle another bosque fire in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews are battling another fire on the bosque in Albuquerque Wednesday.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says it’s north of Montaño between the irrigation canal and the river.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, crews contained a fire near Montano and the Rio Grande. It burned an acre before fire crews got it under control.

In Valencia County, the Kid Fire is burning on the west side of the river about 500 feet south of the Los Lunas bridge. So far, it’s burned 15 acres and is 10% contained.

The Valencia County Fire Department says crews are not seeing erratic fire behavior. There are no plans to close the Los Lunas bridge.

