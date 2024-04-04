Crews complete major phase of construction on West Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After eight months of work, crews have wrapped up a major phase of construction on west Central Avenue in Albuquerque.

The $6 million project included repaving the westbound lanes of Central between 90th Street and Unser. They also added a 10-foot bicycle lane, a new frontage road and new overhead lighting.

The next phase of the project, which will include similar renovations from 90th to 98th Streets, will likely start this fall.