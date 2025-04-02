Debate over opioid settlement money

It seems there's a disconnect between what Mayor Tim Keller's administration wants and what Albuquerque's City Council thinks will help with our opioid crisis.

“The opioid crisis is affecting people, not buildings,” said Carla Martinez, the city’s chief administration officer.

Over the next 16 years, the City of Albuquerque is getting $80 million from opioid manufacturers in the opioid settlement. But how that money is spent over isn’t so simple.

“The plan, as it’s written, is putting, you know, a chunk of the money towards capital and other items that will take a little bit longer. And the city has actually built its capital structure and is ready to use that funding now for operations,” Martinez said.

City council’s initial proposal would put some money toward building new treatment facilities. But Keller’s administration argues they’ve already invested in facilities like the Gateway Center. They’re asking for the money to be released to pay for new and existing programs.

“The money would go to fund operations for the entire Gateway system, and it would also go to fund the sobering center,” Martinez said.

The city’s plan also involves expanding the use of naloxone, expanding education, launching different pilot programs, increasing peer support programs, and expanding recovery housing.

Donald Hume says the latter, is crucial in fighting this crisis.

“When you don’t have that support, you end up right back where you started,” Hume said. “When we live on the street, we don’t think that recovery is possible. And so when you start to see other people recovering, it kind of gives you a shot of hope.”

Hume has been in recovery for 32 years after battling decades of opioid and crystal meth addiction. He believes the settlement money needs to help get people in housing and services now.

“I would try to get clean out there, I would go to jail, I would get on medication assisted treatment. But I lived on the street, and so there was no place for me to really grab a hold of recovery and really get a good foundation,” said Hume. “We can throw money at buildings all day long, but that doesn’t help people that doesn’t help our community.”

KOB 4 reached out to City Councilor Brook Bassan, but she wasn’t available to comment on the Keller administration’s request.

Right now, there’s no timeline for when this money could be released. So far, the city has $21 million from the settlement.