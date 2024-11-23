Fifth person dies after fiery crash in Rio Rancho

Francisco Paredes had been in the hospital for more than a week. On Friday, his family announced he had passed away.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The driver of a car involved in a fiery crash last week in Rio Rancho has died. That makes five lives lost.

Francisco Paredes had been in the hospital for more than a week. On Friday, his family announced he had passed away.

Rio Rancho police say Paredes was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on collision.

The Miller family was in the other SUV. Craig Miller, his 11-month-old daughter, 6-year-old son, and unborn child also died in that crash.

MORE: