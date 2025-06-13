Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says National Guard will not be called in for weekend protests

Across the country, people are protesting recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Across the country, people are protesting recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations.

President Trump has ordered the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to help quell some of those rallies. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed National Guard Troops across the state ahead of the “No Kings Day” protests which are set to erupt nationwide on Saturday.

17 of the 1,800 protest sites will be here in New Mexico, and questions are swirling about whether or not the state government will have the National Guard on stand-by.

In a press conference at the State Capitol Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was very adamant that the guard will have no role in the rallies this weekend. She also echoed what many other democratic officials are saying, condemning President Trump for “militarizing the National Guard.”

“We are seeing the guard being used and deployed in a way in which they’re replacing police, and they’re fully armed,” said Lujan Grisham.

U.S. Rep. for New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury, agreed with the sentiment, saying that while the guard can be federalized for federal purposes, “they answer to the Governor.”

While the National Guard may be excluded from the equation, law enforcement will be present at all rallies held in the state on Saturday.

“There will be police presence everywhere, and their job is to help those protestors keep peaceful demonstrations,” said Lujan Grisham.

The governor also made it clear that peace will be the expectation for all New Mexicans participating in protests.

“They must be peaceful. We have a zero tolerance in this state for violence. We have a zero tolerance for breaking the law in any context,” Lujan Grisham said.

Stansbury is encouraging all participants to “show up with all your heart, all your passion and your amazing signs and your dedication to our democracy, but this will be a peaceful protest.”

Law enforcement officials are encouraging all attendees to be aware of their surroundings. If you see a situation escalating or getting out of hand, they recommend that you do not engage, find an officer in the area or if needed, call 911.