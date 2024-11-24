Record holiday travel expected this holiday season

Millions expected to travel this coming week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Millions are traveling this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The TSA is expecting record volumes at airports nationwide. This year’s numbers are projected to be 10% higher than last year.

“We project our busiest days in terms of passenger volumes to be next Tuesday at 2.8 million passengers across the entire system of 433 airports, next Wednesday at 2.9 million passengers. And then the Sunday following Thanksgiving, which is always our busiest day, it’s the busiest day of the year typically in passenger travel,” said David Pokoske, a TSA administrator.

Meanwhile, AAA projects nearly 72 million people will hit the roadways nationwide during the seven-day travel period. That is a 1.7 million increase in travelers, which would be a record high.