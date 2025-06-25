Hope Christian Elementary School teacher charged with sexually abusing one of his students

A Hope Christian Elementary School teacher is charged with sexually abusing one of his stdents.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police issued an arrest warrant for a Hope Christian Elementary school teacher accused of inappropriately touching one of his students.

Kelly McEachran is facing multiple charges, including rape and criminal sexual contact of a minor. Albuquerque police say the Hope Christian Elementary school teacher, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl during class, while she was at his desk to ask him questions.

According to court documents, this happened multiple times a week, for several months.

“Cases like this can be difficult, especially when it’s a person in a position of trust and power as a school teacher has, but Hope Christian worked really well with our team in making sure that the kid’s safety was a priority, which we appreciate, and so did the adults in her life,” said APD Commander Kyle Hartsock with the Criminal investigation Division. “He doesn’t have a criminal history, but he’s worked at Hope Christian. It looks like for a decade, we don’t have the exact time, but at least one of the parents of this child was actually taught by him as a child, so he’s been there long enough to be teaching the next generation of kids.”

Hartsock says this shows there could be other victims.

“I’ve been doing this for 22 years, and it’s pretty rare that you’re going to go your whole life, especially around kids, and all of a sudden, at this certain age, decades later, you just start doing this to a child. It’s much more likely that he’s had other victims, and they have been scared, coerced or threatened to not come forward, or they just believe that they wouldn’t be believed,” said Hartsock.

He wants to remind victims, it’s never too late to speak out.

“If you’re a victim of a sexual assault, no matter what age you were at, the laws have been created to let you come forward much, much later. Please do, even if it’s been years and years, please do,” Hartsock said.

KOB 4 reached out to McEachran’s attorney. He sent us a statement saying:

“Mr. McEachran is shocked that APD has decided to charge him with these horrible allegations without reaching out to speak with him first. He strongly denies the allegations and looks forward to clearing his name through the legal process. Mr. McEachran has been a highly respected teacher and administrator at Hope Christian School for 35 years and is dismayed by these allegations.” – Chris A. Dodd.

Dodd is also asking for McEachran’s warrant to be canceled. A recent court filing from Dodd explains McEachran is out of state and is changing travel plans to return to Albuquerque to address this case.

KOB 4 also reached out to Hope Christian Elementary School, and they said they are not going to comment on the situation. The school’s attorney says the safety and security of all students is and has always been, and will continue to be the primary goal of hope school.